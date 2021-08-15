The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 31456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

