The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Middleby worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.