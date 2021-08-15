The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,583.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

