The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,583.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.