The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.3% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,727. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

