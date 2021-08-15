The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.27. The Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

