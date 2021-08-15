The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. 286,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after buying an additional 1,319,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $63,173,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,380,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.