The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $62,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

DIS stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

