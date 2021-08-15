The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEN. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

WEN stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 89.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 56.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 57.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

