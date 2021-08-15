TheStreet Upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.