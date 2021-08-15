Thomas Beckett Sells 3,000 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

