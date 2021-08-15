THORChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $195.43 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00017814 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $195.43 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,701.19 or 0.99805180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.26 or 0.00876765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.04 or 0.06956344 BTC.

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 226,839,203 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

