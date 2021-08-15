Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

