Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

VTWO stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

