Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $219,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

FPX opened at $127.79 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

