Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $219,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

FPX opened at $127.79 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

