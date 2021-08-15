Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $316,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

