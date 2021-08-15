Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.10 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.