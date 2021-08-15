thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

