thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.75.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.