Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 23,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,694. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11.

