Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,691. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

