Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 1,261.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Touchpoint Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 263,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.73. Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

