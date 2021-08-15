Traders Purchase Large Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 28,482 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,548 call options.

IGT stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

