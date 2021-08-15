TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $802.75 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

