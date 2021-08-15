Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TV traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 215,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,462. The stock has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.0410256 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

