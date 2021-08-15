Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

