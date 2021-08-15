Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.78.
Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.