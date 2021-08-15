TrueDeck Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,291.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $286,095.72 and approximately $20,291.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00861896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00108207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044741 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

