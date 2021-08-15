Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

TFC stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.