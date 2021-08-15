Truist Securities Downgrades Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Hold

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.23 on Friday. Root has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

