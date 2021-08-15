Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

