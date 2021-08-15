Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCRX. Barclays started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.