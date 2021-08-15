Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

