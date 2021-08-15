Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 137.2% in July

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 446.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $34.68.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.