Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.57.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $66.35 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $58.98 and a one year high of $141.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

