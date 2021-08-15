Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DM opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

