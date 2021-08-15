Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 14,369 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Livent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Livent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in Livent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

