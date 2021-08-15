Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 3,448 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

