Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $140,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 147,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

SNDL stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

SNDL has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.