Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $140,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 147,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNDL stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96.
Sundial Growers Profile
Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
