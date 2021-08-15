Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $397,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.06% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,996,000.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68.

