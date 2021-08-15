Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

