Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $29,476,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $23,728,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.54.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

