Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report sales of $676.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.40 million and the lowest is $670.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $447.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $364.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

