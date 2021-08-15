U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 3,563,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,063. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

