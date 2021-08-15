UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 65.8% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBJY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCB stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

