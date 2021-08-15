Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $415.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.62.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.50. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
