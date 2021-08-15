Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $415.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.62.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.50. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

