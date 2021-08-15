Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches Market Cap of $51.83 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $51.83 million and $99,162.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.