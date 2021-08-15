Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNBLF opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.53. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

