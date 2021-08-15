Unibright (UBT) Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $285.06 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004151 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

