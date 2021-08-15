Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 79,081 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,493.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,081 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.