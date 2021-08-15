Unigestion Holding SA Buys 8,770 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.28. 607,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,706. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

