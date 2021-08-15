Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,947 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $132.68. 511,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,436. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

